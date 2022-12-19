AEP Energy Partners Unveils Solar and Wind RFPs for PJM, ERCOT Projects

AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP), a wholly owned subsidiary of American Electric Power, is seeking proposals for off-take from new and existing solar and wind facilities located in the PJM service region and new solar facilities located in ERCOT to support the company’s growing retail and wholesale loads in Texas and Ohio, including the city of Columbus community choice aggregation program.

AEPEP is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 10, 12 or 15 years for new solar or wind projects and 5 to 15 years for existing projects (including incremental power from re-powering wind sites) in PJM. AEPEP is also seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 12 years or fewer for new solar projects in ERCOT. View full details about the Request for Proposal.

Notice of intent to bid must be received by AEPEP on or before Dec. 30, 2022. Proposal packages are due no later than 5 p.m. EST, Jan. 13, 2023. Complete details about the Requests for Proposals are available here.