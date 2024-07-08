Dominion Energy Virginia Seeks PPAs from Renewables in PJM Territory

Dominion Energy Virginia (DEV) has issued an RFP, seeking PPAs from renewable and other carbon-free energy sources in a region that includes 12 Mid-Atlantic states and the District of Columbia.

DEV will only consider proposals for facilities located within the PJM territory, except for facilities located in Virginia, with electrical output from the facilities set to be delivered to the PJM Dominion Transmission Zone.

Facilities that achieved a commercial operations date after October 1, 2021, and facilities under construction that achieve COD prior to the end of 2035, are eligible.

All participating bidders must register by submitting an Intent to Bid Form and an executed confidentiality agreement by August 30. The proposal submission deadline is September 30.