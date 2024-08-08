AES Indiana Invests $1.1B in Pike County Energy

AES Indiana is investing $1.1 billion in Pike County’s energy, from this year to 2026, which includes the addition of the Pike County BESS and Petersburg Energy Center, adding 250 MW of solar and 180 MWh of battery storage to the company’s portfolio.

“These investments demonstrate our continued commitment to Pike County and leading the energy transition here in Indiana in a way that maintains affordability and reliability for our customers,” says Ken Zagzebski, CEO of AES Indiana.

“The economic growth across the state has been powered by our people at Petersburg for more than 50 years and will continue to play a significant role in Indiana’s economic future.”

The Petersburg Energy Center is currently under construction and expected to be operational by the end of next year.