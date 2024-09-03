AES Indiana Submits Request for Crossvine Project Acquisition

AES Indiana has submitted a filing with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission requesting a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) seeking approval to acquire, construct and recover costs for the company’s Crossvine solar plus BESS project.

The project, set to be purchased from Lightsource bp, is anticipated to bring 85 MW of solar capacity and 85 MW of battery power capacity to AES Indiana’s generation portfolio once completed in 2027.

Lightsource bp developed and permitted the project, located in Dubois County.

“The investment in Crossvine is the next step in our decade-long energy transition that includes diverse and cleaner energy solutions for our customers,” says Brandi Davis-Handy, AES Indiana president.

“How we serve our customers will continue to evolve due to factors like new technologies, the aging of our current facilities, environmental regulations and economic conditions, and Crossvine is an important part of how we’re increasing generation in our portfolio.”

Crossvine will join AES Indiana’s portfolio of renewable projects that also includes Hoosier Wind in Benton County and Hardy Hills Solar in Clinton County. The 195 MW Hardy Hills solar project became operational in May.