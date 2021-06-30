AEW Works with Black Bear, Summit Ridge on Maryland Community Solar Installation

AEW, a global real estate investment manager, has completed a rooftop solar array at an AEW-managed industrial facility that is expected to deliver over 2.6 million kWh of electricity annually to the community.

The solar installation will supply energy to the local electric utility, Baltimore Gas & Electric Co., through the Maryland Community Solar program.

“AEW has been steadfast in our commitment to make a positive, long-lasting impact and continue our focus on ESG+R principles,” states Anne Peck, head of architecture and engineering at AEW. “These projects reflect that commitment. We are proud to host this solar array that will bring more renewable energy to Maryland, and we look forward to implementing additional renewable energy projects in the future.”

The rooftop solar system was facilitated through AEW’s partnership with Black Bear Energy and was developed by Summit Ridge Energy. It is slated to begin commercial operation in early July.