Aggreko ETS Acquires Infiniti Energy

Aggreko Energy Transition Solutions (ETS) has acquired Infiniti Energy from Upper Bay Infrastructure Partners.

Upper Bay, which transitioned Infiniti Energy into an IPP platform and institutional ownership, has fully exited its position in the company.

“Combining the global scale, financial strength, and industry expertise of Aggreko with Infiniti’s distributed solar development and engineering, procurement and construction capabilities uniquely positions us to deliver turnkey decarbonization solutions to our customers,” says Jerry Polacek, president of Aggreko ETS.

CRC-IB advised Upper Bay Infrastructure Partners on the transaction.