GoodWe Launches Flexible LVSMT-US Inverter for C&I Installations

GoodWe Technologies has launched its LVSMT-US inverter to meet the needs of small C&I installations.

The company says the inverter can be set during commissioning to a range of sizes and voltage outputs. The product uses the same string inverter technology as the company’s SMT-US series for medium- to large-scale C&I installations.

It adds that the small inverter includes features such as a maximum efficiency of 97.5% and a CEC efficiency of 96.5%, a wide voltage operating range of 180V-950V and 180% DC oversizing.

“Following the success of our SMT-US series for medium- to large-scale C&I installations, we are bringing its advanced string-inverter technology to the small C&I market,” says Michael Mendik, country manager of GoodWe USA and Canada.

“From carports and schools to healthcare settings and retail establishments, this value-packed string inverter eliminates the need for costly MLPE, while still providing all of the benefits to improve the energy and financial performance over the system’s lifetime. Plus, the massive convenience that the voltage and capacity flexibility of this inverter offers is truly groundbreaking.”