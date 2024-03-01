AIKO Releases Next-Generation N-type ABC Modules

AIKO has introduced its latest GEN 2 N-type ABC (All Back Contact) modules meant for residential, C&I and utility-scale applications: the Neostar, Comet and Stellar’ series.

The company says these second-gen products feature high-power output, partial shading optimization, micro-crack resistance and high temperature restriction.

“We are thrilled to launch our latest ABC modules, which represents a significant leap forward in solar energy technology,” says Chen Gang, chairman of AIKO. “With these advancements, we are empowering our customers of all installation types with superior efficiency, optimized levelized cost of energy and accelerated returns on investment.”