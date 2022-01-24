Algonquin Chooses Talesun’s PV Modules for 57 MW Projects in the U.S.

Talesun Solar’s PV modules have been selected by Algonquin Power Fund (America) Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., for solar power projects in New Mexico and Texas with a combined capacity of 57 MW.

The utility-scale solar power projects are expected to include approximately 126,000 Talesun’s bifacial PV modules, which have been covered by a 12-year warranty on quality assurance, and 30-year linear power output performance guarantee. Moreover, the solar installations are expected to generate more than 67 million kWh of clean electricity annually, enough energy to power over 7,560 U.S. homes for an entire year.

Talesun has been working closely with Algonquin, a Canada-based diversified international generation, transmission and distribution utility, has signed PV module supply agreements with Algonquin totally 90 MW in U.S. so far.

“We are proud to have reached another significant milestone through this PV module supply agreement with Algonquin. The collaboration will further expand our large and fast-growing project pipeline in U.S.,” says Shuguang Dong, president of Talesun Solar. “Algonquin is a world-leading renewable energy company with well-diversified and growing portfolio of clean, renewable wind, solar, hydro power generation facilities. We are committed to offering more clean and affordable solar energy to American communities by collaborating with Algonquin and other partners.”