All Energy Solar Adds Illinois As Sixth Service Area

All Energy Solar, a solar installer in five states, has added a sixth state to the company’s service areas. In 2023, Illinois joins the list with other midwestern states Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New England states Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Brothers Michael and Brian Allen founded All Energy Solar in 2009 in their solar-friendly home state of Wisconsin. As the solar installation company grew, the nearby states of Minnesota and Iowa were added as service areas. Largely due to favorable solar policies on the East Coast, the company then expanded service to Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

“Illinois has an appreciation for solar, and the state has been friendly when it comes to solar policies,” says Michael Allen, CEO and co-founder of All Energy Solar, about the move. “Since the beginning, we have wanted to spread the benefits of solar to more people and positively impact the world. Growing into new markets is an excellent way to carry out that mission, so it made sense to bring our solar skills to Illinois.”

Initially most of All Energy Solar’s work in Illinois will be focused on the northern part of the state, which is easily accessible to existing installation crews dispatched from the company’s home base in Wisconsin.

Incentive programs such as Illinois Solar for All, Illinois Shines, the state’s net-metering policies or even the utility-specific rebates available have demonstrated wide local acceptance of solar energy.

“The excitement from the company is felt all around as employees look forward to the new opportunities and challenges that will come from working in a new state,” says Allen. “I have full confidence that through the hard work and dedication of our team, this transition into Illinois will go smoothly.”

