Alliant Energy Completes Six Wisconsin Projects

Alliant Energy has completed six new solar projects in Wisconsin, adding 514 MW of energy to the company’s generation capacity.

“Completing these projects is a huge milestone and a pivotal moment in our journey toward a brighter energy future,” says David de Leon, Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin president. “We’re proud to leverage new technology and locally generated energy solutions to increase customer value and help avoid long-term costs. Adding this solar power to the grid is just one way we’re diversifying our energy generation portfolio and increasing customer access to clean, reliable, cost-effective energy.”

The six newly completed projects are:

Albany Solar Project, a 50-MW site in Green County.

Cassville Solar Project, a 50-MW site in Grant County.

Onion River Solar Project, a 150-MW site in Sheboygan County.

Paddock Solar Project, a 65-MW site in Rock County.

Springfield Solar Project, a 100-MW site in Dodge County.

Wautoma Solar Project, a 99-MW site in Waushara County.

The completed sites are among the 12 utility-scale solar projects Alliant Energy has advanced in Wisconsin as part of its Clean Energy Blueprint.