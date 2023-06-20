Ameren Missouri Adding 550 MW of Solar Energy to Its Portfolio

Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corp. and a provider of electric and gas service for central and eastern Missouri, intends to acquire or build approximately 550 MW of solar energy, continuing the company’s planned addition of 2,800 MW in new renewable generation by 2030.

Consisting of four projects that are capable of producing enough energy to supply more than 95,000 average-sized residential homes, the facilities are targeted for completion in stages between next year and 2026.

“These projects support our ongoing generation transformation toward more clean energy while maintaining the reliability, resiliency and affordability our customers expect,” says Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. “In addition, we are taking advantage of new federal incentives that will help us provide renewable energy to our customers at a lower cost.”

Projects in order of targeted in-service date, include:

Cass County Solar, 150 MW, based in Cass County, Ill., targeted in-service date of 2024, to be acquired by Ameren Missouri from Savion.

Vandalia Renewable Energy Center, 50 MW, based in Vandalia, Miss., to be developed by Ameren Missouri, target in-service date of 2025.

Split Rail Solar, 300 MW, based in Warren County, Miss., targeted in-service date of 2026, to be acquired by Ameren Missouri from Invenergy.

Bowling Green Renewable Energy Center, 50 MW, based in Bowling Green, Miss., to be developed by Ameren Missouri, target in-service date of 2026.

“Bringing new jobs and opportunities to these communities is an incredibly rewarding part of our work,” Birk says. “It’s part of the multiplier effect projects of this scale will have.

“Solar facilities do so much more than create energy,” adds Birks. “We’ve seen in other communities across the state that by their presence alone, they create interest and open career paths into entirely new fields.”