Ameren Missouri Doubles Renewables Program

Ameren Missouri has received approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission to acquire a 150 MW solar facility currently under construction in Cass County, Ill.

The company says the Cass County Renewable Energy Center will be used to double the size of its Renewable Solutions program.

“Demand remains very strong for programs that bring businesses ready-made solutions to help them reach their sustainability goals,” says Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri.

“Working collaboratively with participating organizations, we’re able to innovate and support continued investment in the region and help all our Missouri customers.”

Organizations participating in the program’s expansion include Air Products, bioMérieux, Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, Mastercard, SSM Health, Walmart and World Wide Technology.

As part of the program, participating organizations will also receive RECs.

The 150 MW Boomtown Renewable Energy Center under construction in White County, Ill. is also expected to support the Renewable Solutions program. It is scheduled to be in service by the end of this year as well.