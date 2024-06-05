Ameren Missouri Expands Community Solar Program

Ameren Missouri has plans to build a new solar facility alongside its existing Montgomery Community Solar Center in New Florence, an hour west of St. Louis in Missouri.

The site, set to be part of the company’s Community Solar program, hopes to fill the demand by customers to expand their renewable energy use.

“Customers continue to find the Community Solar program an easy way to grow their use of renewable energy, without having to install or maintain a single solar panel at their home,” says Greg Lovett, program manager for Community Solar at Ameren Missouri.

“While we’re meeting the subscriber’s needs, all customers will benefit from the increase in renewable energy and reduced emissions.”

The proposed 7 MW New Florence Community Solar Center is subject to approval by the Missouri Public Service Commission. If approved, construction could begin next year and become operational in 2026.

It will be the third community solar center Ameren Missouri has built since the program’s inception. The first installation, at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, went into service in 2019.