Ameren Missouri Expands Community Solar Program

Ameren Missouri is moving forward with building a third solar facility to meet growing demand from customers for community solar.

This latest site, recently approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission, is part of Ameren Missouri’s Community Solar program. The energy center will be located alongside the existing Montgomery Community Solar Center in New Florence, an hour west of St. Louis.

The first installation at St. Louis Lambert International Airport went into service in 2019. The Montgomery facility began serving customers in 2022.

Construction of the solar center is anticipated to begin as early as next spring, with the goal of serving customers in 2026.

“The Community Solar Program is an easy way for customers to support renewables and accelerate solar energy development, all without having to install their own solar panels,” says Greg Lovett, program manager for Community Solar at Ameren Missouri.

“Customer interest in community solar also helps us gain regulatory approval for the development of new facilities that will enable net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.”

Approximately 4,700 residential and small business customers have signed up to be part of the program.