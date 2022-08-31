Ameresco, Inovateus Finish Illinois Solar Project on Former Brownfield Site

Ameresco Inc., , a cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and Inovateus Solar, a solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, have completed their “Brightfield” solar project in Danville, Ill., which was built on a former General Motors Powertrain Division Plant turned brownfield site. Greenbacker Renewable Energy Co., an independent power producer and green energy investment company, is the owner of the installation.

The 2.62 MW Danville solar system consists of over 6,600 solar modules and is connected to the Ameren utility grid. The completed project is expected to generate over 3,600,000 kWh of electricity.

“We can turn a serious problem into a tremendous opportunity by siting solar on closed landfills,” says Tyler Kanczuzewski, Inovateus’ vice president of sustainability. “The Danville Solar project is making productive use of land that might otherwise lie dormant, while avoiding construction in more pristine areas. We’re proud to partner with Ameresco on this project and to help the state of Illinois achieve its clean energy goals.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Inovateus Solar and Ameresco on a clean energy endeavor that gives new life to land that had been idle, while also delivering for the community,” states Jeff Denovan, senior vice president of construction at Greenbacker. “In addition to the positive environmental impact of the solar power this project produces, it will also provide tax revenue to the Danville area.”

“We’re proud to have been a partner on this project designed to help meet sustainability goals and offer clean, resilient energy to the surrounding community,” adds Louis P. Maltezos, executive vice president of Ameresco. “This installation is a prime example of using innovative cleantech solutions to identify clean energy uses for public land.”

The Danville solar project began construction in November of 2020 and reached completion in May of 2022.