AMPYR Energy USA Expands Solar, Battery Storage Capacity

AMPYR Energy USA has acquired 210 peak MW of utility-scale solar energy projects in North and South Carolina.

“This acquisition marks an important step on our path to expand our solar and battery storage business in the United States,” says Steve Semlitz, AMPYR Energy USA chairman.

“Since launching our efforts just two years ago, we have seen strong growth and are excited to continue to help lead the energy transition and accelerate a net-zero future through our balanced, renewable energy portfolio and future acquisitions.”

The company adds that the two projects under acquisition are in advanced stages of development, and its in-house development and technical team will take the projects to completion.