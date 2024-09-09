AMS Renewable Acquires Collective Solar NY

AMS Renewable Energy has strategically acquired Collective Solar, a distributed generation solar construction firm based in Oswego, N.Y.

With the acquisition of Collective and its construction platform, AMS says it has the in-house resources to scale design, engineering, logistics, procurement and construction services for its developer and IPP clients.

“We are thrilled to welcome Collective Solar into the AMS family,” adds Abu Riaz, CEO of AMS Renewable Energy.

“Their strong track record in solar construction and their commitment to creating long-term value for their clients align perfectly with our mission. This acquisition will enable us to accelerate the deployment of high performing renewable energy projects across the region and bring us closer to achieving our goal of a cleaner energy, and more sustainable future.”