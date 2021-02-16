Appalachian Power Issues RFPs Seeking Renewable Energy, Storage Projects

Appalachian Power has issued a request for proposals (RFPs) for up to 300 MW of solar and/or wind generation resources. The request for bids is the first in a series of RFPs Appalachian Power will issue this year to comply with provisions of the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA).

Under the VCEA, Appalachian Power must meet annual targets as it works toward 100% carbon-free energy in its Virginia service territory by 2050. The company is seeking facilities that are at least 50 MW in size and commercially operational by mid-December 2023, although proposals with an operational date of no later than Dec. 15, 2024, will be considered. Bidders may also include proposals with an option for a battery storage system.

“This is Appalachian Power’s largest request yet in a single year for renewable energy bids,” says Chris Beam, president and COO of Appalachian Power. “We look forward to reviewing the proposals and issuing more requests for bids later this year as we expand our portfolio and reliance on clean energy.”

Under the RFP, Appalachian Power may acquire a single or multiple solar and/or wind facilities from winning bidders who meet certain economic and operational criteria. Proposals that qualify for federal tax credits are preferred, but not required.

To qualify for consideration, solar projects must be located in Virginia. Wind projects located in Virginia are preferred, but not required. All projects must be interconnected to PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, including Virginia.

Proposals must be submitted by March 31. Any project selected by Appalachian Power through the RFP process is conditional upon and subject to approval by the required regulatory authorities.

Businesses seeking to submit a proposal can access criteria, required forms and other specifics online by clicking, here.