Applied Value Group Acquires Energy Storage Firm ES Solar

Applied Value Group, an investment, management consulting and social impact group, has acquired ES Solar, Utah’s largest residential and commercial solar and battery installer.

With operations in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, ES Solar has a unique specialization in energy storage, with over 90% of installs featuring a battery. With its focus on cutting-edge technologies, premier partnerships and exceptional customer service, ES Solar continues to contribute to the advancement of clean energy deployment.

“The residential storage industry is projected to grow by over 30% per year, and ES Solar has proven they are uniquely positioned to capture a significant part of that growth,” says Ryan Huff, Applied Value’s Consulting CEO.

The existing ES Solar team, led by CEO Chris Loock and COO Jeff Dimond, will remain in place, leveraging their expertise to collaborate closely with Applied Value Group’s resources. Through this partnership, ES Solar aims to expand into new markets, launch new products and strengthen its leading position in its existing locations.

Expressing enthusiasm about the acquisition, Chris Loock, CEO of ES Solar, states: “We are thrilled to join forces with Applied Value Group. This strategic partnership not only strengthens our position in our core markets but also enables our ability to rapidly expand into other geographies.