APsmart Launches Dual-Module Shutdown Device

APsmart, a global supplier of DC MLPE rapid shutdown devices, has launched its dual-module rapid shutdown device, the RSD-D.

A key component of a PVRSE solution to meet NEC photovoltaic rapid shutdown requirements, APsmart notes its RSD-D is capable of serving two PV modules simultaneously, is quick and easy to install, and is cost-effective.

The new RSD-D meets NEC 2017 & 2020 (690.12) requirements, enabling the critical rapid shutdown function while simultaneously improving product cost and performance. By using the RSD-D and Transmitter-PLC in solar PV installations, the connection between each module can be cut off remotely or manually in case of an emergency, thus eliminating any high voltage DC in the solar array, which reduces the risk of accidents and improves the safety of the PV system.

The highlights of RSD-D include:

-Dual-input channel

-Supports modules at 8-80 V Per Channel

-Maximum current is 15 A per input

-Buckle to the PV module frame directly

-IP68 enclosure rating

-Meets NEC 2017 & 2020 (690.12) requirements

-Executes rapid shutdown of system when Transmitter-PLC signal is absent



The RSD-D is already CSA, FCC and SunSpec Alliance-certified. APsmart says the recent addition of TUV Rheinland certification further emphasizes the robust safety and quality of the product. The fully-compliant RSD-D devices will be shipping soon to markets worldwide.

Photo: APsmart’s RSD-D dual-module rapid shutdown device