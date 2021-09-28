APsystems Debuts DS3 Dual-Module Microinverter Series

APsystems has unveiled the DS3 series, a dual-module, single-phase microinverter product line for residential and commercial solar applications. The series is launching in most regions in Q4 of this year with multiple power offerings in several major global markets, with outputs up to 960 VA.

The DS3 series is designed to be paired with virtually any choice of photovoltaic (PV) module type and size, including 60- and 72-cell modules, 120- and 144 split-cell modules, and bi-facial modules.

With multiple output ranges available, installers can capably find an optimal DS3 microinverter model to match their choice of PV module type, size and capacity to maximize the power output and increase energy harvest. The new product line is also fully compatible with APsystems’ existing QS1 and YC600 microinverters as well as ECU-R, ECU-C and ECU-B gateway devices.

DS3 Series microinverters offer maximized power output for each application to harness high-capacity PV modules, a high 97% efficiency, reactive power control meeting interconnection requirements, a wide range of power outputs, and encrypted Zigbee wireless for faster communication speed and enhanced system security.