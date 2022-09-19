APsystems Debuts Microinverter Series for Commercial, Industrial Applications

APsystems, a multi-platform solar MLPE technology company, has unveiled the QT2 series, a four-module, three-phase microinverter product line for commercial, industrial and residential 3-phase solar applications.

The second generation of APsystems’ 3-phase quad microinverter, the QT2 comes in various models being launched in multiple global regions: 208Y/120V and 480Y/277V models in the U.S., 127/220V in Latin America, and 380V for Europe and Australia. The QT2 offers higher power output than the previous generation product; 1,800W (480V) and 1,728W (208V) in the U.S., and 2,000W in EU, LATAM and Australia markets.

The QT2 is ideal for use with four high-capacity commercial PV modules from 450W to 600W+, enabled with Reactive Power Control (RPC) and UL 1741 SA (CA Rule 21) compliant. With high DC input current support up to 20A, the QT2 has been engineered to pair with the highest-power modules available in the market today, including the 182/210 cell panels.

“The QT2 series represents a significant breakthrough in solar panel current and power, power density, conversion capability,” says Yuhao Luo, APsystems’ CTO. “This powerful capability combined with intelligent firmware, built-in rapid shutdown compliance, and fast installation makes this a truly unique product in the marketplace.”

The QT2 series continues to build on the APsystems line of multi-module microinverters, offering reduced logistics costs, faster installation, improved communication and connection features, and a wide MPPT voltage range for greater energy harvest during low light conditions.