APsystems Joins Certainteed’s Solar Panel Warranty Approved Vendor List

APsystems, a provider of solar microinverter technology, has been included in the CertainTeed Solstice Panel warranty approved vendor list (AVL). This strategic partnership marks a significant advancement for the solar industry, offering unprecedented warranty coverage for solar roofing systems.

With this new relationship, credentialed contractors who install CertainTeed’s Solstice Panels with APsystems microinverters will now benefit from a comprehensive 25-year warranty covering parts and labor for the entire solar roofing system.

“Being added to CertainTeed’s AVL represents a significant validation of APsystems’ product reliability and performance,” says Dan Burke, U.S. Business Unit director at APsystems. “Our microinverters are designed to maximize solar energy delivery, and now, combined with CertainTeed’s trusted Solstice Panels, customers can enjoy top-tier performance fully backed by an equally maximized and robust warranty coverage.”

As a leader in the United States solar industry, CertainTeed has been a cornerstone in building materials for over 120 years. As part of the Saint-Gobain Group, CertainTeed is committed to delivering innovative, sustainable and reliable solar roofing solutions. The addition of APsystems to the CertainTeed AVL enables contractors to offer an enhanced solar array setup that combines microinverter technology with CertainTeed’s high-quality solar panels.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive warranty solutions that support both the contractor and the homeowner,” says Phoebe Kwan, general manager of Solar Solutions at Saint-Gobain. “With APsystems, we are ensuring that our customers receive not only the best in solar roofing technology, but also the peace of mind that comes with knowing their investment is secure.”