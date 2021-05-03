Arizona Public Service Expands RFP for Additional Solar Energy

Arizona Public Service Co. (APS), the largest electric utility in Arizona, says it is expanding an existing all-source request for proposals (RFP) for solar resources.

The addendum expands the project scope of an RFP issued in December 2020 that was broadly designed to serve APS’s growing customer base with clean, affordable energy. The addendum offers an additional opportunity to develop a solar generating resource on APS-owned land and helps advance the company’s clean energy commitment to achieve a carbon-free power mix by 2050.

APS will procure approximately 600-800 MW of renewable resources and about 400-600 MW of capacity resources through the original all-source RFP. These resources are expected to be in service in 2023 and 2024. The addendum seeks an additional 100-150 MW photovoltaic solar resource to be owned by APS and in service by early 2023. Proposals submitted in response to the all-source RFP and those submitted in response to the addendum will be managed and evaluated on separate tracks, within the time frames established in each of the solicitations.

The entire RFP process, applicable to both the original RFP and the addendum, is monitored and reviewed by a third-party independent monitor. APS is no longer accepting proposals for the original RFP.

To access information regarding registration and proposal requirements for the APS addendum, click here.