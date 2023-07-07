Arizona Public Service Issues RFP to Meet Growing Power Demands

Arizona Public Service (APS) has issued a 2023 All-Source Request for Proposal (RFP), seeking project proposals from developers for flexible and innovative energy resources that will fuel increasing power needs as more people and businesses move to Arizona.

This 2023 RFP comes on the heels of freshly inked agreements for new clean energy resources purchased through a 2022 All-Source RFP. Projects secured through the 2022 RFP will start to launch next year, as customers are expected to benefit from more than 1,050 MW of solar and wind power combined. In total, that’s enough energy to serve about 157,500 Arizona homes. New energy storage with a capacity to store more than 1,430 MW of power from the sun will also serve communities even after sunset.

With the 2023 All-Source RFP now open, APS is: