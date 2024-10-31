Arizona Public Service Signs 20-Year Tolling Agreements for Solar

Recurrent Energy has signed two new, 20-year tolling agreements with Arizona Public Service Company (APS) for the Desert Bloom Storage and Papago Solar projects.

Both projects, located in Maricopa County, are scheduled to start construction next year and reach operation in 2026. Desert Bloom Storage is a 600 MWh standalone storage facility, while Papago Solar is a 150 MW solar facility.

Last year, Recurrent Energy announced that it had secured a 20-year tolling agreement with APS for its 1,200 MWh Papago Storage project. The Papago Storage project is currently in construction and scheduled to commence operations next year.

“With more people and businesses moving to Arizona, we expect our customers’ energy needs to continue to increase significantly over the next several years,” says Brian Cole, APS vice president of Resource Management.

“We are thoughtfully planning to meet that growing demand with reliable and clean electricity at the lowest cost possible through the addition of projects like Desert Bloom Storage, Papago Solar and Papago Storage.”