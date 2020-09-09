BayWa r.e. Acquires Enable Energy

BayWa r.e., a global renewable energy developer, service provider and distributor, has acquired Enable Energy Inc. (EEI), a U.S.-based commercial and industrial (C&I) solar and energy storage solutions provider with expertise in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) support.

The acquisition represents the latest move in BayWa r.e.’s growth and expansion strategy in the Americas. With 750 MW of solar and wind projects under construction in California, North Carolina, Texas and Mexico, BayWa r.e. will surpass 1 GW of utility-scale installations in the Americas by the end of the year. The addition of EEI’s pipeline will push BayWa r.e.’s total pipeline of solar and wind projects to more than 5 GW in the region.

BayWa r.e. sees multiple synergies resulting from the acquisition of EEI, in particular those resulting from its capabilities in serving enterprise C&I customers and utilities with turnkey services. EEI’s full-service operations and maintenance support, as well as its commercial and utility-scale energy storage solutions, also enhance BayWa r.e.’s offering to its own global key accounts.

“Enable Energy is one of the fastest-growing solar and energy storage solutions providers in the U.S. The company touts a significant installation base, healthy project pipeline and expanding O&M business,” says Axel Veeser, managing director of BayWa r.e. USA LLC.

“The addition of EEI to the BayWa r.e. Americas family will create multiple collaborative opportunities with our existing businesses and improve our position in strategic regional and vertical markets, such as commercial solar+storage,” he adds.

EEI has worked with local and regional businesses, Fortune 500 companies and government entities on a variety of projects in California, Hawaii and other locations to build more than 76 MW of rooftop and ground-mount commercial, industrial and utility solar projects since the company was founded in 2014. EEI has completed installations of over 70 MWh in 2019 alone.

EEI will operate under its own name for the time being and will eventually be rebranded as a BayWa r.e. company.