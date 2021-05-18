BayWa r.e. Now Distributing Silfab Solar Modules

BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC, a U.S.-based distributor of solar and energy storage components and systems, says it has become a distributor for Silfab Solar, a North American manufacturer of high-performance solar modules.

BayWa r.e. says its strong commitment to serving solar contractors and its record as a distributor offers Silfab a differentiated approach to the U.S. distribution channel. Likewise, Silfab’s commitment to delivering a high-quality and North American-produced module allows BayWa r.e. to expand its product offering to solar contractors who value these important features.

“Silfab manufactures high-efficiency, monocrystalline PV modules in North America, featuring a strong warranty backed by four decades of proven customer satisfaction and product performance history,” says David Dunlap, vice president of operations at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC. “Our new partnership with Silfab provides our customers with a clearly differentiated choice for guaranteed ‘Made in North America’ modules. We are proud to offer an option to our contractors who need to provide proof of domestic products, such as for government projects, or who choose to offer domestic panels as a differentiated option to their customers.”

Silfab says it recently launched its new Elite line of solar modules, the highest efficiency, most durable module yet produced by the company. The panels operate at lower temperatures in concert with superior low-light performance, which together increase energy yield by as much as 6% on a kWh/kWp basis. The advanced back-contact technology reduces front-cell metallization, minimizing shading losses while simultaneously alleviating locked-in mechanical stress in the electrical contacts. These features result in improved performance, better long-term reliability and higher efficiency, notes the company.

Silfab PV panels are in stock and available through the BayWa r.e. online store, here.