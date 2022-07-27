BayWa r.e., PVpallet Distribute Reusable Solar Module Shipping Solution

BayWa r.e. has partnered with PVpallet to distribute its reusable solar module shipping solution. The PVpallet Series X is now available through BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC, providing a tool for installers to improve material transport and installation logistics, as well as make their businesses more sustainable.

The reusable, recyclable and collapsible pallet is specifically designed for solar modules. PVpallet reduces packaging waste and protects the physical integrity of modules during transport and staging, resulting in fewer broken modules.

“As a leading distributor of solar and energy storage components, it’s our job to bring innovative products like PVpallet to installers at all levels in the value chain,” says David Dunlap, who recently stepped into his new role as the vice president of product strategy with BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC. “BayWa r.e. achieved carbon neutral operations in 2018 and we have been supplied with 100% renewable energy since 2020. We also aim to go beyond carbon and to address a wide range of sustainability aspects for society, the economy and the environment. Our partnership with PVpallet furthers our commitment to sustainability across the solar industry.”

PVpallets are made of HDPE plastic with a steel-reinforced base and plastic sidewalls to protect modules in transit. The exterior walls are adjustable to fit various module sizes. Additionally, the walls collapse and pallets stack for easy return shipping and to maximize warehouse space. BayWa r.e. is exploring future options to make it easy for installers to use the modular pallets in a closed-loop transport arrangement, such as lease agreements for a fleet of pallets or a deposit model.

“Like BayWa r.e., sustainability drives everything we do, and this partnership will help reduce waste in the solar industry,” mentions Philip Schwarz, cofounder and CEO of PVpallet. “Our reusable pallets are made in the heartland of America with recycled materials and are fully recyclable at the end of the pallet’s usable life. PVpallet is ideal for PV module storage, transportation and staging at job sites, or any repowering or repair projects where the original module manufacturer’s packaging is no longer available.”