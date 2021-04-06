BayWa r.e. to Distribute REC America’s Alpha Series Solar Modules

BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC, a U.S. distributor of solar and energy storage components and systems, has become a Platinum distributor for REC Americas LLC’s product line of REC Alpha Series solar modules. The partnership also includes REC’s Certified Solar Professional dealer program, which will be available to qualified installers.

The REC Alpha Series modules include 380 W 60-cell and 450 W 72-cell versions. REC Americas says because of their high-power density, the panels produce 20% more energy compared to conventional modules, driving down solar electricity generation costs for homeowners and businesses. REC Alpha modules installed by REC Certified Solar Professionals carry the 25-year Pro Trust Warranty – which covers product and labor – and guarantees performance at or above 92% of nameplate power in year 25.

“REC has always worked with a very limited number of distributors, so this alliance opens our products to new customers via the strong distribution channels that BayWa r.e. is known for,” says Cary Hayes, president of REC Americas LLC. “This agreement further strengthens our two companies’ global partnership and will allow solar contractors across the U.S. to have more access to REC’s products as well as to benefit from BayWa r.e.’s excellent customer support and logistics.”

REC Americas is the North American division of REC Group, an international solar energy company headquartered in Norway, which has distribution partnerships with several sister BayWa r.e. companies around the world.

The REC Alpha modules are available through the BayWa r.e. online store, here.