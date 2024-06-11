BLM Completes Final EA for Nevada Transmission Lines

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has completed the final environmental analysis of the proposed Greenlink West Transmission Project, a series of transmission lines that would connect Reno and Las Vegas.

The project, which crosses approximately 470 miles of BLM-managed public land, has a potential 4,000 GW capacity if completed.

Proposed by NV Energy, the project includes the construction, operation and maintenance of a system of new electric transmission facilities crossing Clark, Esmeralda, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Storey and Washoe counties.

The project would also include expansions of four substations and construction of two new substations.

“Our public lands play a key role in addressing the climate crisis,” says BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning.

“The BLM will continue to deliver on that promise, protecting healthy landscapes and restoring lands to health while permitting the infrastructure we need for the clean energy economy of the future.”