BLUETTI to Unveil Solar Panel for Easy Access to Renewable Energy

BLUETTI is slated to release its new PV420 solar panel in Europe and the UK.

PV420 features solar power of up to 400 watts and a max 23.4% high-converting rate. It’s capable of capturing about 2 kWh solar power with six hours of prime sunshine.

BLUETTI equips PV420 with monocrystalline solar cells and multi-layered ETFE to ensure better light transmittance, higher conversion efficiency and a longer lifespan. The ETFE coating surface has a rating of IP65 to protect from water splashes, scratches and dust, making it ideal for working even under extreme weather conditions. It also has a kickstand that can be adjusted to the optimal orientation to make the most of the sunshine.

PV420 is compatible with BLUETTI power stations, including AC200P, AC200MAX, AC300, AC500, EB150, EB240, EP500 and EP500Pro, as well as other third-party power stations which have MC4 connectors and consistent voltage output with PV420.

Photo by Nuno Marques on Unsplash