Bolette Offers Solutions to Floating Solar Problems

Fred. Olsen 1848, a company focused on innovative technologies related to renewable energy, has unveiled its proprietary solution to the challenges of wave and wind loads faced by floating solar: Bolette.

Bolette allows photovoltaic (PV) modules to move freely and independently within a rope mesh, distributing the forces to the mooring system. As a result, Bolette handles both wave and wind loads.

Designed with an integrated solution for operation and maintenance, Bolette is easily scalable and can be tailored to each individual project. All components are readily sourced, and as such, Bolette leverages an existing global supply chain and supports a sustainable industry.

Bolette enters the market at an advanced technological stage, and with a final tank test successfully completed, Fred. Olsen 1848 will install a 150 kW pilot in Norway this summer. Following a plan to install a first commercial 3 MW unit in 2024, the aim is to deliver further commercial projects from 2025 and onwards.