Bolivar Energy Authority, Silicon Ranch, TVA Debut Bolivar Solar Farm

Silicon Ranch Corporation, an independent power producer and a community-focused renewable energy company, Bolivar Energy Authority (BEA) and Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) have opened the 3.25-MW AC Bolivar Solar Farm in Hardeman County, Tenn.

The solar facility will provide enough solar energy to power more than 500 homes and help keep rates low for BEA’s more than 11,000 customers.

In 2020, TVA began offering local power companies (LPCs) the flexibility to meet a portion of their power needs with generating sources through its generation flexibility program. As one of the first LPCs to execute a deal with TVA under those new terms, BEA chose Silicon Ranch as its partner for the solar project to help keep rates as low as possible.



“As a public power utility in the fifth largest county in Tennessee, BEA is extremely pleased to offer our community a low-cost, reliable energy solution from trusted local partners,” says Tony Kirk, BEA president and CEO. “TVA is enabling us and LPCs across the valley to do just that through its generation flexibility program by providing our community with the opportunity to partner with dependable, renewable energy providers like Silicon Ranch to procure local energy solutions.”

On behalf of BEA and TVA, Silicon Ranch funded construction and will own, operate and maintain the solar facility for the duration of its lifetime, an approach the company takes with every project it develops.

The Bolivar Solar Farm was supported by the USDA through its Rural Energy for America Program initiative, which provides guaranteed loan financing and grant funding to support agricultural producers and rural small businesses with renewable energy systems and energy efficiency improvements.