Borrego Sets Signts on Utility-Scale Solar, Rebrands Corporation

Borrego, a developer, EPC and O&M provider for large-scale renewable energy projects throughout the U.S., has unveiled its new brand identity, a reorganized corporate structure and a strategy focused on utility-scale solar and storage opportunities.

“Our refreshed brand reflects an evolution in our company,” says Mike Hall, CEO of Borrego. “We’ve been around for 40 years as Borrego Solar and have participated in the commercial market for more than two decades. We’re starting this new year sharing something that has been happening behind the scenes for a while: we are centering our expansion plans on the utility-scale segment while continuing to contribute to the large commercial and community solar markets.”

Borrego implemented most of the organizational changes in 2020. The three business units – development, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and operations and maintenance (O&M) – have already begun operating independently and competing for business in the marketplace, drawing on each other’s strengths when needed. The development and EPC businesses also set up utility-scale divisions last year.

As part of this strategic shift, each of the company’s businesses has a goal of operating at gigawatt scale by 2024. The O&M group is the first business to achieve this milestone. As of November 2020, the team reached 1 GW of solar and storage projects under management – the majority of which Borrego EPC did not build.

In order to accommodate the industry trend to larger-scale projects, Borrego also transformed its strategic sales approach in 2020. The company has shifted its emphasis from single-transaction, smaller, behind-the-meter projects to supporting long-term partners. This pool of systems owners, independent power producers (IPPs) and utilities can be served in multiple ways across multiple businesses to power its growth over time, notes the company.

The company’s development and EPC businesses have already booked hundreds of megawatts of large-scale projects, many of which are in the late-pipeline or active construction stages. In order to achieve its growth goals, Borrego will be actively looking for new talent, especially those with utility-scale skill sets. The company hopes to increase its workforce by 25% in 2021.

