Boviet Solar Modules Pass EPA Compliance

Boviet Solar Technology, specializing in manufacturing Monocrystalline PV cells, Gamma Series Monofacial and Vega Series Bifacial PV Modules, has achieved U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Toxicity Characteristic Leaching Procedure (TCLP) compliance of certain Boviet PV modules through third-party TÜV SÜD.

The TCLP test, administered by the agency, evaluates the potential leaching of hazardous chemicals from products into the environment, such as arsenic, barium, cadmium, chromium, lead, mercury, selenium and silver.

“Achieving EPA TCLP certification is a testament to our rigorous testing and advanced production processes,” says Jianbo Hou, Boviet Solar’s director of technology.

“This certification reflects our dedication to exceeding industry standards and contributing to a more sustainable future. Our PV modules not only deliver superior performance but also adhere to strict environmental safety criteria, reinforcing our commitment to developing efficient and environmentally responsible solar technology.”

The company has also obtained European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals, Restriction of Hazardous Substances and Toxic Substances Control Act certifications for its PV modules from TÜV SÜD.