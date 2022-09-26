Boviet Solar, Vesper Energy Sign PV Module Master Supply Agreement

Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd., a global solar energy technology company specializing in the manufacturing of PERC PV cells, Gamma Series monofacial and Vega Series bifacial PV modules, has entered into agreement with Vesper Energy, a developer of utility-scale renewable energy projects with a 12 GW pipeline of solar and storage projects in North America.

The PV module master supply agreement will utilize Boviet Solar’s Vega Series BVM7612M 545-555-H-HC-BF-DG and BVM7612M 545-550-H-HC-BF-DG mono-bifacial PERC double glass PV modules for Vesper Energy projects located in Texas and Ohio, totaling 680 MW AC.

“The mission of Vesper Energy is to help our customers transition to sustainable, secure, clean energy,” says Craig Carson, president and CEO. “This partnership between Vesper Energy and Boviet Solar will do just that and allow us to enhance the local communities where we work. The partnership is aligned with our goal to create a carbon-free energy future. Vesper Energy is confident in Boviet Solar as a major PV module supplier, and we are proud to enter into an agreement to service more 680 MWAC of our near-term portfolio.”

“We are honored to be awarded this large PV module supply agreement by Vesper Energy,” says Jimmy Xie, Boviet Solar’s general manager. “It is another significant milestone for Boviet Solar’s achievements in the U.S.A market, where we see the demand for solar energy continue to increase. We thank Vesper Energy for their trust in our organizations and our PV modules.”