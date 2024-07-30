Brookfield Renewable Files Notice of Intent to Develop Speedway Solar + BESS

Brookfield Renewable U.S. has filed a Notice of Intent (NOI) has been filed with the Oregon Department of Energy to develop the Speedway Solar and Battery Storage Project, located east of Grass Valley, Ore.

Once completed, the facility is expected to generate 900 MW. The project is located next to an existing transmission line, which the company says eliminates the need for additional transmission lines to reach the grid. It adds that the design of the solar arrays will be in “ribbons” along the edges of fields to protect existing agricultural and wildlife corridors.

“We are pleased to deliver the NOI and take this significant step forward in developing the Speedway Project,” says John Soininen, vice president of development at Brookfield Renewable U.S.

“We are grateful for the warm welcome we have received in Sherman County and look forward to building long-term relationships throughout the community.”