Hudson Sustainable Sells PV Portfolio to Solar Schumann

Hudson Sustainable Group (HSG) has sold its solar PV portfolio to Tokyo-based Solar Schumann.

The transaction marks HSG’s second exit in Japan. The first was in 2019, when Hudson Solar Japan acquired 33 solar PV projects under the country’s feed-in-tariff regime.

“This sale is the latest example of our global strategy to create value by identifying and unlocking value in sustainable infrastructure,” says Neil Auerbach, CEO of Hudson Sustainable Group.

“This disposition will allow us to focus our efforts on expanding Horizon Energy KK, our capital-light renewable energy company dedicated to serving customers seeking to invest in the post-FIT renewable energy market in Japan.”