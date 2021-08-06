CAB Solar Debuts New Integrated Grounding Products

CAB Solar has developed two new solutions to reduce costs and expand choices in its cable management with integrated grounding system. CAB 10010 has been developed in response to customer requests for a CAB #2 grounding equivalent when larger fuses are used.

The new CAB #3 grounding equivalent, CAB #10011, uses less copper to achieve its grounding equivalency, and therefore has a lower cost. This grounding equivalent will eventually be replacing the original CAB #3 equivalent, CAB #9605.

The company’s integrated grounding has a copper composite messenger wire, which can serve as the EGC and GEC in the solar array.

CAB Solar products are manufactured by the Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped. Purchase of the components helps provide employment opportunities and independence for persons with disabilities in Cambria County, Penn.