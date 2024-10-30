Brazil’s Largest Floating Solar Plant to Employ 97k Optimizers

Solar development company Apollo Flutuantes has chosen to deploy 97,200 Tigo Energy optimizers, including the Tigo TS4-X-O MLPE line, in what the company calls Brazil’s largest floating solar plant.

The project, scheduled for completion next December, will be located on the Lajeado Hydroelectric Power Plant reservoir in Tocantins.

The project, designed and installed by Apollo Flutuantes, includes high-albedo platforms that optimize light reflection to maximize backside energy output of the system’s bifacial modules. The Tigo TS4-X-O MLPE device that is set to be used on the project has plug-and-play support for solar modules up to 800W at 25A.

“This project brings yet another large-scale Tigo system into our portfolio, joining hundreds of monitored systems between 500 kW and 5 MW for which customers get the highest resolution insights,” says Jing Tian, chief growth officer at Tigo Energy.

“As both the size and number of solar systems increase, the amount of data they produce requires advanced monitoring and analysis software from Tigo. We are honored to serve AE Power, Apollo Flutuantes and the entire Brazilian market in this capacity.”