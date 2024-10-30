Sungrow Supplies 902 MW Brazil Solar Plant

Sungrow has supplied the 902 MW Vista Alegre project with its 1+X Modular Inverter solutions.

The project, which the company calls one of the largest PV projects in the Americas, is located in Minas Gerais, Brazil, and will deploy mainly utility-scale solar under a 21-year PPA. It is set to be grid-connected next year.

Sungrow says its inverter for this project combines central and string inverters, featuring a 1.1 MW single unit as the minimum. The maximum capacity can be expanded to 8.8 MW by combining units together, bringing a more flexible design for different block sizes. Each module is designed with an independent MPPT.

Sungrow will supply a solution for the project that includes the inverters, power transformers, medium voltage switchgears and auxiliary systems. This project will be supplied with 75 units of 8.8 MW and 18 units of 6.6 MW inverters, in addition to all services of cold and hot commissioning and O&M training.

“This is one of the Americas’ largest solar projects located in Brazil, a country with vast potential for further solar power generation, which offers energy security and independence and reduces carbon emissions in this vital decade for the clean energy transition,” says Ada Li, vice president of Sungrow Americas. “Sungrow is committed to providing clean power for all and we look forward to progressing with this project stream.”