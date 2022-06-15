Cal Solar Introduces EPC Services Division in California

Cal Solar Inc. has launched a California engineering, procurement and construction services (EPC) division to serve solar and energy development companies by leveraging its team of in-house engineers, estimators and state-wide installation crews.

“Our EPC services division is a natural extension of our existing business as we self-perform everything from initial design and engineering to installation and service,” notes CEO Sean Neman. “With local crews covering every sub-area of California, we can deliver on multi-site portfolios in a way other installers simply cannot.”

The company is a provider of solar, energy storage and EV charging to commercial, multifamily and public works projects. It has completed over 600 projects in over 140 different building departments and interconnected systems in over 13 electric service utilities in California.

“Because of the size of our self-perform crews, we’re able to dynamically schedule on a weekly basis and can mobilize for near-term projects on very little notice and deliver an exceptional experience,” says Aron Hauser, who is leading the EPC team. “Whether it is a design-build or build-only project, we are in a unique position to be of service to the market.”