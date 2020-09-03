Canadian Solar Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors

Canadian Solar Inc., a manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions, has appointed Yan Zhuang and Dr. Huifeng Chang to its board of directors, effective Sept. 15.

Zhuang has been serving as president and COO of Canadian Solar since May. He initially joined the company as an independent director in 2007 and later joined the management team in 2009 as vice president of global sales and marketing.

Since 2009, Zhuang has been active in Canadian Solar’s global expansion, serving as senior vice president of global sales and marketing, COO and acting CEO. Zhuang brings over 20 years of experience running his own business startups as well as serving in a number of leading roles in business development and strategy, corporate branding, and sales and marketing in multinational companies, including as Asia Pacific regional director of marketing planning at Motorola Inc. and regional head of Asia at Hands-on Mobile Inc., a global media and entertainment company.

Chang has been serving as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Canadian Solar since May 2016. Chang brings over 17 years of experience in capital markets, corporate finance, investment and risk management, including as co-head of sales and trading of the U.S. subsidiary of China International Capital Corp. (CICC), CEO of CSOP Asset Management Ltd. based in Hong Kong, vice president of Citigroup Equity Proprietary Investments in New York and quantitative developer for derivatives pricing and risk modeling software at Kamakura Corp. based in Hawaii.

“I am delighted to welcome Yan and Huifeng to Canadian Solar’s board. They bring outstanding track records of value creation in this industry and a deep understanding of Asian markets, crucial to Canadian Solar particularly at this stage of our development as we prepare for the China listing of our MSS business,” says Dr. Shawn Qu, chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar.

“With Yan and Huifeng’s invaluable strategic, operational and financial expertise, I am confident that their appointments will help the company gear up to new growth opportunities and create sustainable value for shareholders,” he adds.

Photo: Canadian Solar’s Solar Plants web page