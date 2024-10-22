Canadian Solar Comments on Trina Solar Patent Infringement Complaint

Canadian Solar has issued a comment concerning the ongoing Trina Solar patent infringement suit.

In it, the company says that Trina Solar has filed a complaint for patent infringement in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware lawsuit against three of the Canadian Solar’s U.S. subsidiaries.

The suit alleges that the subsidiaries are directly or indirectly infringing on two U.S. patents held by Trina relating to tunnel oxide passivated contact solar photovoltaic module, or TOPCon, technology.

Canadian Solar adds that it manufactures and sells different types of solar products, including TOPCon solar modules. Canadian Solar has itself filed and received patents in various jurisdictions for solar cells and related technologies.

“Canadian Solar respects and takes very seriously its own intellectual property rights and those of third parties,” says Adam Walters, general counsel, Americas for Canadian Solar’s Modules and Systems Solutions business.

“In our view, this is a frivolous lawsuit, and we expect the court will find that our proprietary TOPCon technology does not infringe on the patents claimed by Trina.”