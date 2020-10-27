Canadian Solar Launches Series 7 Modules

Canadian Solar Inc. has launched its Series 7 high-power, high-efficiency modules with a power output of up to 665 W.

The new generation modules are set to deliver one of the industry’s most competitive levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) as it further reduces the balance of system (BOS) and other costs for solar power plants.

The new monofacial HiKu7 and bifacial BiHiKu7 modules are optimized with tracker and inverter designs to support seamless installation of solar plants. This means more modules per string, more watts per tracker and pile, lower equipment and labor costs, and higher project returns.

Canadian Solar’s Series 7 modules include:

-Power classes of up to 665 W and module efficiencies of up to 21.4%

-Commercial deployment of Canadian Solar’s proprietary cell technology and module design, including hetero-type ribbon (HTR) and paving technology (PA)

-Further reduction of the light- and elevated temperature-induced degradation (LeTID) using Canadian Solar advanced regeneration (CSAR) technology

-Excellent value for commercial and utility-scale PV plants, reducing balance of system costs by up to 5.7% and LCOE by up to 8.9% relative to mainstream 445 W modules

“Following the launch of our 500 W+ modules only four months ago, I am excited to introduce our 600 W+ modules, which marks another milestone for Canadian Solar in solar PV cell and module technologies,” says Dr. Shawn Qu, chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar. “As always, the design of our new Series 7 modules puts our customer needs at heart. Our focus is not only to increase power wattage but more importantly, to reduce LCOE, improve product reliability and increase energy yield. These product and technological innovations will continue to boost solar project returns, further improve solar energy’s competitiveness and accelerate the global clean energy transition.”

