Canadian Solar, Lightsource Sign Module Supply Agreement

Canadian Solar Inc., one of the world’s largest solar power companies, says it has signed a multi-year module supply agreement with Lightsource BP, a global company that specializes in large-scale solar projects and smart energy solutions, to deliver 1.2 GW of high-efficiency poly-crystalline solar modules for projects in the U.S. and Australia.

The projects will be using Canadian Solar’s poly-crystalline bi-facial high-power BiHiKu (CS3W-PB-AG) and high-power HiKu (CS3W-P) modules. Bi-facial modules generate power from both the front and the rear sides of the module, which increases the power output compared to conventional mono-facial modules. The high output of the BiHiKu bi-facial modules maximizes the power generation in a limited area of the plant site while dramatically reducing the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of the power plant.

“We are pleased to be working with Canadian Solar to deliver our global pipeline. They are a bankable and industry-proven partner for our projects. Our centralized procurement team selected these modules for their high-efficiency performance, and we look forward to seeing the satisfactory results in the field very soon,” says Kareen Boutonnat, COO at Lightsource BP.

Lightsource BP is an independent, global company specializing in the development, funding and long-term management of utility-scale solar PV projects, with around $7 billion of financing and capital raised to date and a current operational portfolio of 2 GW of solar projects.

Photo: Canadian Solar’s BiHiKu module.