Canadian Solar, SOLARCYCLE Partner on Cradle-to-Cradle U.S. Recycling Partnership

Canadian Solar has entered into a partnership agreement with SOLARCYCLE, which the company says positions Canadian Solar as one of the first crystalline silicon solar module manufacturers to offer comprehensive recycling services in the U.S.

Under the terms of the agreement, SOLARCYCLE will serve as Canadian Solar’s preferred recycling partner, while Canadian Solar will act as an OEM partner to SOLARCYCLE by offering upfront recycling services. Canadian Solar customers will be able to secure recycling services at the time of purchase.

“Partnering with SOLARCYCLE enables us to offer our premium solar solutions together with critical end-of-life recycling services across the United States,” says Thomas Koerner, senior vice president of Canadian Solar.