Charge Robotics Completes Deployment of Solar Construction System

Charge Robotics has deployed its Sunrise, an automated solar construction robotics system the company says is designed to assemble, quality-control and install tracking hardware.

The platform was released in partnership with EPC contractor and solar services provider SOLV Energy.

The company says its system assists construction crews with solar hardware assembly, autonomously assembles parts into completed bays, conducts quality control and performs ﬁeld installations.

“This deployment marks a major milestone for the Charge Robotics team and our technology,” says Charge Robotics’ Banks Hunter. “We’re excited to develop the world’s most advanced systems, accelerating our nation’s energy transition to renewables.”